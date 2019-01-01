Real Madrid

Modric adds to Real Madrid's injury woes with thigh problem

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The Croatia international midfielder is nursing a complaint which could keep him out of Zinedine Zidane's selection plans for the foreseeable future

Luka Modric has intensified the injury headache being endured by Real Madrid, with the midfielder nursing a thigh complaint.

The Blancos have been stung by a string of fitness problems in the 2019-20 campaign.

That is making selection calls testing for Zinedine Zidane, with the Frenchman unable to pick from a fully-stocked talent pool.

Editors' Picks

It could be that he is without Modric for the foreseeable future, with Real confirming that the Ballon d’Or winner is struggling with a niggling knock.

Article continues below

A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

More to follow…

Close