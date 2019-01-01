Modric adds to Real Madrid's injury woes with thigh problem
Luka Modric has intensified the injury headache being endured by Real Madrid, with the midfielder nursing a thigh complaint.
The Blancos have been stung by a string of fitness problems in the 2019-20 campaign.
That is making selection calls testing for Zinedine Zidane, with the Frenchman unable to pick from a fully-stocked talent pool.
It could be that he is without Modric for the foreseeable future, with Real confirming that the Ballon d’Or winner is struggling with a niggling knock.
A statement released on the club’s official website read: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to the adductor in his right leg.
“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”
More to follow…