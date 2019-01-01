Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Mockery and praise: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's Confederation Cup exit

Comments()
Goal Ghana
Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Porcupine Warriors costly loss to Zambia's Zesco United on Sunday

It was all disappointment for Asante Kotoko as they were knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

A 2-1 away defeat to Zesco United of Zambia in their final group game means the Porcupine Warrior finished third in Group C, one place below the qualification mark for the quarter-finals.

As expected, many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the game and the Confederation Cup campaign at large.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

While it was all mockery for a section, for another group, CK Akonnor's outfit deserve praise, particularly considering the circumstances under which they entered the championship in November last year.

Goal samples some of the reactions below:
 

Close