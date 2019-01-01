Mockery and praise: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's Confederation Cup exit

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Porcupine Warriors costly loss to Zambia's Zesco United on Sunday

It was all disappointment for as they were knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

A 2-1 away defeat to Zesco United of Zambia in their final group game means the Porcupine Warrior finished third in Group C, one place below the qualification mark for the quarter-finals.

As expected, many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the game and the Confederation Cup campaign at large.

Article continues below

While it was all mockery for a section, for another group, CK Akonnor's outfit deserve praise, particularly considering the circumstances under which they entered the championship in November last year.

Goal samples some of the reactions below:



Kotoko try 👏🏽

Money for quality players

Active league

We can do better — QwaDwo (@MenWith_Vision) March 17, 2019

Kotoko





I can't even eat my 'omu tuo' eiii asem ooo... 😢 — Flex K Germain ( Sika Y3d3 ) (@flexghreloaded) March 17, 2019

So people really believed Zesco and Kotoko was going to be a game of convenience? — Bravo 2 (@Bravo282099223) March 17, 2019

When was the last time Kotoko got to the group stages?? It's a work in progress. — Duncan Ofosu (@dunckson) March 17, 2019

How did this Kotoko team get here in the first place ? Players Wei de333333 ahh well — Nana Yaw Kesseh (The Cardinal) (@fkesseh) March 17, 2019

Kotoko should sack CK as soon as possible — emmanuel ackah (@ackah_emma) March 17, 2019

I have a funny feeling that from tomorrow going its going to be negative stories about kotoko. Which is not the best. — kwamemekke(Kessben) (@kwamemekke) March 17, 2019

So Kotoko is coming to join hearts of oak play teams like Zion fc for mataheko? — El Pibe de Oro (@blackdanq) March 17, 2019

kotoko lost it last week and today just didn't have enough without yacouba. it was a good and exciting run. truth is what we've all known for the last 15 years. ghanaian clubs are not as good as we think we are — asanka poyooyo (@akw_asi) March 17, 2019