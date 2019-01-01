Mockery and praise: How Ghana reacted to Kotoko's Confederation Cup exit
It was all disappointment for Asante Kotoko as they were knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.
A 2-1 away defeat to Zesco United of Zambia in their final group game means the Porcupine Warrior finished third in Group C, one place below the qualification mark for the quarter-finals.
As expected, many have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the game and the Confederation Cup campaign at large.
While it was all mockery for a section, for another group, CK Akonnor's outfit deserve praise, particularly considering the circumstances under which they entered the championship in November last year.
Goal samples some of the reactions below:
Kotoko try 👏🏽— QwaDwo (@MenWith_Vision) March 17, 2019
Money for quality players
Active league
We can do better
Kotoko— Flex K Germain ( Sika Y3d3 ) (@flexghreloaded) March 17, 2019
Chelsea
I can't even eat my 'omu tuo' eiii asem ooo... 😢
So people really believed Zesco and Kotoko was going to be a game of convenience?— Bravo 2 (@Bravo282099223) March 17, 2019
When was the last time Kotoko got to the group stages?? It's a work in progress.— Duncan Ofosu (@dunckson) March 17, 2019
How did this Kotoko team get here in the first place ? Players Wei de333333 ahh well— Nana Yaw Kesseh (The Cardinal) (@fkesseh) March 17, 2019
Kotoko should sack CK as soon as possible— emmanuel ackah (@ackah_emma) March 17, 2019
I have a funny feeling that from tomorrow going its going to be negative stories about kotoko. Which is not the best.— kwamemekke(Kessben) (@kwamemekke) March 17, 2019
So Kotoko is coming to join hearts of oak play teams like Zion fc for mataheko?— El Pibe de Oro (@blackdanq) March 17, 2019
kotoko lost it last week and today just didn't have enough without yacouba. it was a good and exciting run. truth is what we've all known for the last 15 years. ghanaian clubs are not as good as we think we are— asanka poyooyo (@akw_asi) March 17, 2019
Ah kotoko 😂😂😂..The annoying thing be say ! Prior to their last two matches Hmm they said they would have increase their gate fee when they Qualify”— Menzgod👑 (@titusokaidarko) March 17, 2019