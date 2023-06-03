MLS transfer hint? Joao Felix plays tennis in Charlotte FC shirt as he enjoys time off in Madrid after Chelsea loan

With Joao Felix posting several photos of himself playing tennis in a Charlotte FC shirt, could he be considering a move to MLS?

Felix posted Charlotte FC tennis pics on Instagram

He's back in Madrid following Chelsea loan

Future now uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? After a slightly underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea, Felix is back in Madrid, and he seems to be enjoying himself. On Friday, he updated his Instagram story with a series of tennis court pictures in which he's donning the jersey of mid-table MLS side Charlotte FC. The shirt has the name Nuno Santos on the back - Felix's former Benfica team-mate who now plays for Charlotte.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Rumours surrounding Felix's future have been rife, and earlier this week Diego Simeone admitted that there's a chance the Portuguese forward would be out the door this summer. It's looking unlikely that Chelsea will make a permanent move for the 23-year-old, although a Premier League transfer could still be on the cards, with Newcastle United reportedly offered Felix recently.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? Given Felix's youth and his links to various top European clubs, it's highly improbable that he'd head to the MLS at this stage in his career. Another move to the Premier League seems more likely, although it would be hasty to rule anything out at this stage - the Portugal international's options remain open.