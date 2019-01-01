MLS Review: LAFC thrash Timbers, Atlanta held to draw

Carlos Vela scored and provided two assists as his side cruised to a statement victory

continued their strong start to the season, while were held on Sunday as Frank de Boer's start continues to be less than ideal.

Bob Bradley's LAFC made it two wins from two with a 4-1 thrashing of the at the Banc of California Stadium.

Mark-Anthony Kaye, Christian Ramirez, Adama Diomande and Carlos Vela scored in a comprehensive victory.

Kaye headed in a 14th-minute opener from Vela's corner, only for Jeremy Ebobisse to bring the Timbers level from a set-piece of their own.

But Ramirez tapped in a cross on the stroke of half-time to restore the hosts' lead before they dominated the second half.

Vela's cross was put away by Diomande to complete a fine team move before the Mexican got on the scoresheet in the 68th minute.

Timbers midfielder Diego Chara picked up his second yellow card for flicking an opponent's ear four minutes later to add to Portland's misery.

In Atlanta, the defending MLS Cup champions were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati.

Josef Martinez's opener was cancelled out by a late Roland Lamah goal, leaving Frank de Boer's Atlanta winless through two games and earning Cincinnati their first MLS point.

De Boer has won just one of five competitive games since taking charge of Atlanta in December as the club also faces a 3-0 deficit in their Concacaf battle with Monterrey.

Elsewhere, Kansas City recorded a 2-0 win over the and New York City drew 0-0 with DC United.

it was a rough day for Marco Fabian in Kansas City as the Mexican midfielder missed from the penalty spot before being sent off in the 60th minute.

Ilie Sanchez opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Sporting KC while Jack Elliott's own goal late sealed the victory for the hosts.