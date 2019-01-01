MLS Review: LAFC defeats Atlanta United in seven-goal thriller

Los Angeles FC came from behind to beat reigning the MLS champions on Friday, while New York City FC also won

Supporters' Shield leaders put their derby disappointment aside to overcome 4-3 in a thrilling clash on Friday.

LAFC succumbed to a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick in last week's loss to city rivals , however, Bob Bradley's high-flying side bounced back.

Four unanswered goals from Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta saw LAFC come from behind to beat the reigning MLS champions in Los Angeles.

Mo Adams gave Atlanta a second-minute lead before Diomande, Rossi, Vela and Atuesta scored in a 12-minute period prior to the interval.

Josef Martinez reduced the deficit in first-half stoppage time and Eddie Segura's 51st-minute own goal gave Atlanta some hope away from home.

However, LAFC held on for their fourth victory in five league games to move 12 points clear atop the Western Conference and 10 clear in the Supporters' Shield race.

Don't call it a comeback @EduardAtuesta with our 4th goal in the last 12 minutes!!! #LAFCvATL pic.twitter.com/M9UrosIGVU — LAFC (@LAFC) July 27, 2019

Meanwhile, claimed back-to-back wins by defeating 10-man Kansas City 3-1.

Alex Ring scored and had two assists to lead NYCFC to third in the Eastern Conference.