MLS forced to postpone D.C. United vs Toronto FC after positive coronavirus test

The game was called off just minutes before it was supposed to kick off after a player tested positive and another test came back inconclusive

Sunday's match between and has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement was made just minutes before it was scheduled to kick off and the league is yet to announce a new date or time for the match.

The match was called off after one D.C. United player tested positive for Covid-19, while a Toronto player's test came back inconclusive.

More teams

The players were tested the previous day but had to be checked again on Sunday morning and in the interests of health and safety the league has decided to reschedule the match.

A statement read: "Major League Soccer announced that today’s D.C. United vs. Toronto FC match has been postponed and will be rescheduled. MLS will announce details later today for the rescheduled match.

"Under the league’s health and safety protocols, clubs are tested the day before each match. The results of yesterday’s tests for D.C. United and Toronto FC produced an initial unconfirmed positive Covid-19 case for one player and an inconclusive test for another player.

"Because of the arrival time of the clubs in Orlando, the league’s protocol called for retesting both teams this morning and to await the results of those tests prior to playing the match.

MLS postpones Toronto FC vs. DC United match.



📝: https://t.co/pWgmPbVdod pic.twitter.com/D45sKYXqZ9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2020

"Major League Soccer will continue to prioritize the health and safety of all participants of the MLS is Back Tournament in making these decisions."

Mark Abbott, the league's deputy commissioner, explained further: ”Each team was tested the game before and two results we are re-evaluating.

"One for D.C. is a positive test, but not a final positive. With Toronto we had one that is an inconclusive test and we are re-evaluating that."

Article continues below

He added: "Once we receive the results of the two tests we will be in a position to know when to re-schedule the game."

The MLS is Back tournament being held in Florida has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic since before it began on July 8.

The competition's schedule had to be changed just a day before the opening game because and Nashville SC had to withdraw before because several players tested positive for Covid-19.