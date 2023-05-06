MLS defenses are scared of Christian Benteke! D.C. United teammate says striker is too much for American league to handle

Former Liverpool and Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke is terrorizing defenses in MLS, says D.C. United team-mate Lewis O'Brien.

Benteke has five goals in 10 MLS matches

Strike against Charlotte FC won goal of the week

O'Brien believes "defenses are scared of him"

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian joined D.C. from Palace last summer and appears to be thriving in his new environment, with five goals to his name in 10 MLS appearances. No doubt the pick of the bunch was his effort in United's 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC last Sunday, when Benteke rolled back the years with a sublime bicycle kick which earned him MLS goal of the week.

WHAT THEY SAID: Benteke's efforts have helped D.C. score three goals in their last two regular season matches - the first back-to-back three-goal haul since September 2021 - something which team-mate O'Brien puts down to the daunting effect of the Belgian. "Defenses are scared of him,” the midfielder said to the Washington Post. “He has his abilities in the air and abilities on the floor. I mean, they’re going to double up on him. They’re going to try to be aggressive with him, and that opens spaces everywhere.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benteke's fifth goal of the season takes his tally one above what he managed in the entirety of last campaign for Palace. The 32-year-old forward has noticed improvements in his game, telling the Post on Wednesday: “The goal was obviously pretty cool. But I was more happy about my second half, the way I was playing, the way I was holding the ball and bringing players into the attack. This is something I like to do, to feel like I am not only scoring but involved in the preparation to a goal. This is important to me. I told the boys: ‘Use me as much as you can, as much as you want, because I don’t want to hide.’ I want to take the responsibility, and at the same time, help the other players.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BENTEKE? The Belgian forward will hope to add to his tally in his 11th MLS game of the season, which comes against Cincinnati on Saturday night.

