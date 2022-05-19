Mixed fan reaction on Gabon striker Aubameyang's international retirement: 'What is he running away from'?

Fans online have expressed mixed feelings towards the retirement of Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from international football.

Just weeks before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers start in June, Aubameyang called time on his international career for the Panthers whom he represented for 13 years, and captained since 2014, while scoring a record 30 goals in 72 games.

"After 13 years of pride in representing my country, I am announcing that I am ending my international career," Aubameyang said in a letter released by the Gabon federation on Wednesday.

The Barcelona striker’s decision to quit the national team has seen fans online give conflicting opinions on what could have led to the retirement of a player still in his prime.

“He is trying to prevent them from chasing him back to Europe after invitation,” said Ama Obi, in reference to when Aubameyang was sent back to Europe after testing positive for coronavirus upon arrival in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He added: “Aubameyang as a player is good but something must be wrong somewhere. Maybe not the best attitude. Dortmund, Arsenal, Gabon last time during African games.”

“And when his football playing days are over, he will probably feel entitled to be the Gabonese Football Federation's president, forgetting that he left the national team when they needed him badly,” commented Zukisani Mkunqwana.

Others feel Gabon will not miss the former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker.

“The national team has done far better in the last tournament without him. There is immense future for the Gabonese national team after Aubameyang, he has done great, but the team looks stronger in his absence,” responded Yussif Alhassan.

“Truth be told, he is a goal scoring machine in European football [but] playing for his home country, we don't see the same work ethic,” observed Musawenkosi Mavume.

“He just has nothing to offer again in football and Barca will soon boot him out too,” said Onyema Arinze Stanley of the striker, who is Barcelona’s joint top scorer with 13 goals despite joining in January.

A section of supporters thinks it is good that Aubameyang has 'jumped ship'.

“Wise move, stay clear of it before the blame game starts,” said Fongwen ET.

“He has given his all for Gabon, so I don’t blame him for retiring,” responded Siyanda Gqamane.

“Is he afraid that he can no longer deliver good results again?” posed Paolo Maloba Monreal.

Another set of fans thinks Aubameyang had quit after being left unimpressed by something back home.

“Don't criticise but let [us] look at the Gabon football association and the club he is playing for,” replied Jesutimilehin Segun.

He went on: “I know African football and leadership are the worst and corrupt leaders in the world. Their behaviour towards him might have made him step down or the club might request for enough time of play.”

Some feel it will not be long before Aubameyang is back in the team.

“If Gabon qualifies [2023 Afcon] he will come back to represent them in the finals,” said Sthandah Wywrzynek Sibiya.

Aubameyang missed the Afcon in Cameroon early this year after returning a positive Covid-19 test upon arrival and he was sent back to Europe for further tests on heart lesions caused by the virus.

What do you think of Aubameyang’s international retirement? Share your thoughts below.