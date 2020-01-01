African All Stars

'Miracle worker' - Chelsea-slayer Aubameyang earns praise after inspiring Arsenal's FA Cup triumph

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2019-20
The Gabon international's brace led the Gunners' comeback victory against Frank Lampard's men at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Following his goalscoring heroics in Saturday's FA Cup final victory against Chelsea, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been hailed as a 'miracle worker'.

The 31-year-old scored in each half of the encounter at Wembley Stadium as Mikel Arteta's men fought back from behind to defeat their London rivals 2-1 and lift a record 14th cup.

Aubameyang cancelled out Christian Pulisic's opener from the penalty spot in the 28th minute and later finished off a fine team move in the 67th minute following Nicolas Pepe's assist.

    The victory secured Europa League football for Arsenal next season after their eighth-place finish in the Premier League table, and football enthusiasts are full of praise for the Gabonese's impact, after he ended the 2019-20 campaign with 29 goals across all competitions.

