Minor gain for Ghana in latest Fifa World Rankings
Ghana have moved up by one place on the Fifa World Ranking, standing joint 46th position.
The first release of the year 2020, February's table sees the Black Stars tied on points with Costa Rica and one spot above Jamaica.
There was, however, no alteration to their total accumulated points. In February last year, Ghana were placed 52nd on the log.
The side is one of only three nations among the top 102 to have moved places on the latest edition.
The Black Stars' last batch of assignments remains a 2-0 home win over South Africa and a 1-0 away victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November last year.
The four-time African champions will return to action, for the first time under new coach CK Akonnor, in March when they take on Sudan in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header.
On the continental rankings, Ghana still hold onto sixth position reached in November, ahead of Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (56) and Congo DR (56) in the top 10.
Senegal (20), Tunisia (27), Nigeria (31), African champions Algeria (35) and Morocco (43) are the top five nations.
On the world table, there was no change among the top 22 as Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Uruguay maintain their places from first to fifth in that order.
Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia continue in that order from sixth to 10th.
The next edition of the rankings will be published on April 9.