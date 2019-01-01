Milner marvels at 'mesmerising' Liverpool as Klopp's side return to top spot

The Reds eased their way to a convincing 3-0 victory over Bournemouth and are now back above Manchester City in the Premier League table

Liverpool played some “mesmerising” football against Bournemouth, says James Milner, with a 3-0 victory lifting the Reds back to the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had seen their ability to deliver under pressure questioned by some on the back of successive 1-1 draws against Leicester and West Ham.

The best possible response was offered to those doubters against the Cherries at Anfield.

Sadio Mane continued his recent run of opening the scoring to calm early nerves on Merseyside, before Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah got in on the act.

The margin of victory could have been even more convincing come the final whistle, but Milner was delighted with the efforts of those on and off the pitch in a welcome return to winning ways.

A man who knows all about title glory from his time at Manchester City told BBC Sport: "Some of the play was mesmerising. We could have scored more.

"We're very lucky with squad we have, the movement, link-up and understanding. I thought it was a good team performance.

"The crowd was immense. There's not many better in the country when it is like that - its like a 12th man.

"It's been a tough few weeks with players injured and ill. Georginio Wijnaldum was nowhere to be seen yesterday and then he produces a performance like that."

Milner was once again asked to fill in at right-back by Klopp as Liverpool look to manage their way through an injury crisis.

On the other side of the Reds’ back four, Andy Robertson put in another assured performance.

The Scot was pleased to collect another clean sheet, with Klopp’s side having gone three games without a shutout.

He said: "We knew a clean sheet was important - we haven't had one for a few games.

"Getting the first goal was important but we have done that in the previous two games and not won.

"We can't rest on a 2-0 lead. Getting the third just killed the game. It was all about staying professional.

"If there were any point to prove then it was in our dressing room. We were good all over the pitch.

"We have to stay relax. There are still 12 games to go. We shouldn't be thinking about it [the title]. It will go down to the wire."

Liverpool’s attention is now about to switch to European matters, with Bayern Munich due at Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter.

Their next Premier League outing – by which time they could have slipped back behind City on goal difference with a game in hand – is set to see the Reds take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.