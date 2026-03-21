Milan: Leao ruled out with injury – what next for Portugal? Two options

The scans carried out on Leao today, following yesterday’s setback that will see him miss the Milan v Torino match, have ruled out any adductor injury: a sigh of relief, as the Portuguese player’s problem is not serious, even though he is not included in Max Allegri’s squad today. The aim is to have him fit in time for the match against Napoli after the international break.





WHAT HAPPENS NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? - The Portuguese national team, which had called up Leao for the friendlies at the end of March against Mexico and the United States, can now take two courses of action: either remove the Rossoneri number 10 from the squad, thus aligning with Allegri’s decision, or call him up as normal and legitimately subject him to a medical check-up with their medical staff before deciding based on the outcome.



