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Mikel Arteta has put the Premier League on notice by confirming that Arsenal will be ready to strike in the January transfer window if the right opening emerges. The Gunners boss is looking to bolster his attacking options as the reigning champions aims to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

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Attacking struggles spark interest in Nusa

Despite holding a six-point advantage at the Premier League summit, Arsenal's frontline has come under scrutiny. The Gunners have netted just 17 league goals this term - the lowest tally of any side inside the top six - and profligate finishing proved costly over the past week against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

Depth in the final third was depleted during the summer following the exits of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Leandro Trossard, with Christos Tzolis arriving as the sole attacking reinforcement. To address that shortfall, the club are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa ahead of the winter market.

Arteta defends Arsenal's winter recruitment record

Arsenal have not completed a mid-season signing since 2023, when Jorginho, Trossard, and Jakub Kiwior joined the squad. However, Arteta rejected suggestions of complacency during quiet winter windows and stressed that the club remain alert to potential deals that can elevate their level.

"We've always been very active in the transfer window, especially when we have certain issues," Arteta said. "Have we managed to get a deal over the line? Sometimes not. So we will see if there is an opportunity there and something that we believe is going to make a difference for the team."

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Constant dialogue behind the scenes with Kroenke

Strategic planning for the upcoming window is already underway. While co-chairman Josh Kroenke is expected in London next week, Arteta noted that regular phone contact keeps the club's decision-makers aligned.

"We don’t wait to talk about these things only when it is face to face," Arteta said of Kroenke's trip to London. "That is why we have great phones now. We can have constant communication between us. But it is always great when he is around. There is a different feeling. You can spend some time together and it’s great to understand how he is doing as well. He will be around."

Key London summit awaits the Gunners' hierarchy

Kroenke's arrival in London next week will bring him together with Arteta and the club's hierarchy, with January transfer plans firmly on the agenda. Although groundwork has already been laid remotely, those discussions will determine how Arsenal approach potential moves for targets like Nusa once the window opens.