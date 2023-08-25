'Ready to go' - Mikel Arteta confirms Gabriel Jesus set to make Arsenal return after injury

Harry Sherlock
Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
ArsenalGabriel JesusPremier LeagueMikel ArtetaArsenal vs FulhamFulham

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is closing in on a return to the Arsenal starting XI after his knee injury.

  • Jesus missed season's opening games
  • Underwent knee surgery last month
  • Now nearing a return

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta has confirmed that Jesus is "ready" for the clash with Fulham this weekend, after undergoing surgery last month. At the time, the Spaniard said that the striker would miss a number of weeks, but he now appears to be over the issue.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told reporters: "He's ready to go."

Asked if he could start against the club's London rivals, the Gunners boss replied: "We'll see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have opened their campaign with two wins, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 and Crystal Palace 1-0, and will hope to make it three wins from three this weekend. Jesus returning to the starting XI would be a major boost, as he has thus far scored 11 goals in 33 games since his move from Manchester City.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Next Match

Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty

Raul Jimenez Fulham Hoffenheim amistoso internacional 05082023@FulhamFC

WHAT NEXT? All eyes will be on the team-sheet when Arsenal welcome the Cottagers to the Emirates.

