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Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal must focus on winning the Premier League on the pitch rather than counting on any punishment from Manchester City's 114 financial rule breaches. With an appeal over the guilty verdicts expected next month, the Arsenal boss hopes off-field noise does not overshadow Sunday's clash.

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Arteta focuses on earning silverware on the pitch

Manchester City arrive in north London under a cloud after being found guilty on 114 counts of breaking Premier League financial rules over a nine-year period up to 2018, with sanctions ranging from a major points deduction to expulsion or a record fine. Asked whether Arsenal aim to win the title on the pitch rather than via a points deduction, Arteta left no doubt.

"That's the only thing that we should put the energy and the focus on. There's nothing else," Arteta said ahead of facing City.

'I hope it doesn't' overshadow a massive game

With City protesting their innocence and an appeal scheduled to be heard next month, bookmakers and observers have questioned how off-field uncertainty affects the title race. Arteta admitted the process remains unresolved but wants the football itself to take centre stage.

"I hope that it doesn't because, as well, it's a process that is still open, it's not resolved and we don't know what is going to happen," Arteta explained. "So, no, I think when we have two teams at the level that both teams are at right now with the quality players that are on that pitch, it's a massive game and a big game to enjoy, I think."

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Home games key as Arsenal eye nine-point cushion

Arsenal sit top of the table with a six-point advantage over third-placed City and can stretch that lead to nine points with a victory on home turf. Arteta noted that beating rivals at the Emirates Stadium carries major weight, even in November.

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"Well, when we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge. We know how important those home games are to make the difference," he said. "We cannot control what the opponents are going to do; we just need to give ourselves the best version."

High stakes before next month's appeal hearing

While City's appeal next month could reshape the broader picture in the Premier League table, Arteta's immediate objective is keeping Arsenal's momentum intact at home.

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A win on Sunday would give the defending champions maximum control heading into a packed winter schedule.