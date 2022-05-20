Miedema signs new Arsenal contract to end talk of move to United States or Barcelona

Vivianne Miedema has signed a contract extension at Arsenal that brings the speculation surrounding her future to a close.

The prolific Dutch forward, whose current deal was set to expire this summer, has committed to fresh terms keeping her in north London.

No announcement has been made on how long a new agreement will run for, but talk of an imminent switch to Barcelona or the US being made has been calmed for now.

What has Miedema said on her new contract at Arsenal?

Miedema told the club’s official website: “I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around.

“I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. That's what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal.”

Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall added: “Viv is a stellar talent and a hugely important player for this team, so it's fantastic news that she is staying with us.

“As a club, our ambition is to win titles and compete at the highest level - we know Viv's own ambitions are the same, and together we will give everything to achieve that.”

We’ve got some exciting news to share…@VivianneMiedema has signed a new contract ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 20, 2022

Why is Miedema already a legend at Arsenal?

The Gunners were keen to avoid parting with the 25-year-old as she has been a revelation in English football.

Well established as one of world football’s brightest stars, Miedema passed 100 goals for Arsenal during the 2021-22 campaign as she found the target on 23 occasions across all competitions.

She is the leading scorer in Women Super League’s history with 72 goals, and in November 2021 became the first player to score against every team she has faced in top-flight competition.

Miedema, who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, also had a temporary statue placed outside Emirates Stadium ahead of a north London derby in May as her remarkable achievements continue to be recognised. She has also won the WSL title and League Cup during her time with the Gunners.

