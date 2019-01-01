Midfield gem missing as Kotoko name squad for Caf Confederation Cup visit to Nkana FC

The Porcupine Warriors travelling party for the matchday three tie against the Zambians have been announced

Midfielder Richard Senanu is a conspicuous absentee from Asante Kotoko's 18-man team named for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup away encounter with Nkana FC of Zambia.

The 24-year-old, a regular feature in the Porcupine Warriors set-up so far, is not travelling for the group stage matchday three fixture due to an injury picked up in last week's 2-1 home triumph over Zesco United.

Strikers Frederick Boateng, Obed Owusu, and Dany Zabo Teguy, as well as experienced midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei, have also failed to make the cut but Martin Antwi, who missed the Zesco tie, has been selected.

Key figures Kwame Bonsu, goalkeeper Felix Annan, captain Amos Frimpong, and Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba will be travelling.

Kotoko, like the other three teams in Group C, have three points to their name ahead of the matchday three fixture, having won one game and lost another so far.

Sunday's duel is set for the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.



Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Muntari Tagoe

Defenders: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, Abdul Ganiyu, Habib Mohammed

Midfielders: Kwame Bonsu, Umar Basiru, Stephen Nyarko, Opoku, Martin Antwi, Emmauel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Songne Yacouba, Naby Laye Keita

