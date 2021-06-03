Michael Vinicius: Asante Kotoko terminate Brazilian’s contract after barely three months

The 28-year-old’s time with the Porcupine Warriors has come to an end after just 78 days in Kumasi

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko and Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais have mutually parted ways, the club has announced.

The Porcupine Warriors have terminated the attacker’s contract, barely three months into his acquisition.

He has played only 75 minutes of football for the Kumasi-based outfit, scoring twice.

“Asante Kotoko and Michael Vinicius have mutually parted ways,” Kotoko have announced.

“The Brazilian forward, who scored twice in 75 minutes of action, requested for a three-month leave without pay to help address some personal and family issues in Brazil.

“These issues have prevented him from giving his very best to the club and he is unhappy about the situation.

“Management however thought it wise to mutually terminate and help him fully focus on the pressing issues. We wish Michael all the best in his future endeavours.”

Vinicius joined Kotoko in a two-and-a-half-year deal in March, becoming the second Brazilian at the club following the earlier acquisition of compatriot Fabio Gama Dos Santos in October last year.

The striker also became the fourth Brazilian to join the club in the last 16 years following Gama, Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

On his debut, Vinicius scored after coming on as a substitute as the Porcupine Warriors handed Bechem United a 4-0 defeat in the Premier League in May.

“Kotoko have made the perfect signing. If a car has a problem with the engine, we don’t buy a tire. Today we have watched videos of the boy [Vinicius]," former Kotoko forward and GPL top scorer Eric Bekoe said after the club announced his capture in March.

"When Gama was coming people said all sort of things. They said he is a carpenter, but for me, Fabio Gama is my toast of the season. Football is being played by footballers and it has one language.”

Vinicius featured for Fluminense between 2012 and 2014, he then moved to Criciuma before returning to Fluminense in 2015.

He went on to feature for Estoril in Portugal during the 2015-16 season and made a comeback to his home country to play for America Mineiro, Resende and Cascavel before heading for Linkoping City in Sweden in 2019.

The 28-year-old transferred to Japanese third-tier side Grulla Marioka last year before returning to Sweden to join Vasalunds.