Michael Vinicius: Asante Kotoko sign new Brazilian attacker from Vasalunds

The 27-year-old is set to join countryman Fabio Gama Dos Santos at the Kumasi-based club

Asante Kotoko have secured the services of Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais, the Ghana Premier club have announced.

The 27-year-old, who was on the books of Swedish third-tier side Vasalunds last year, joins the Porcupine Warriors in a deal which runs until 2023.

He becomes the second Brazilian at Kotoko, linking up with compatriot Fabio Gama Dos Santos who joined the club in October last year.

"We can confirm the signing of Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais on a two-and-a-half-year deal," Kotoko have published on their official website.

"The forward comes as a good addition to our club having played for Fluminense in Brazil and Sweden's Linkoping City.

"Vinicius' arrival raises our new signings this time of the season to two following the capture of Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

"The second round is looming and our charge to be clinical upfront to push our title-winning ambition is on course with the arrival of the two goal poachers.

"Vinicius joins his compatriot Fabio Gama who joined us this season and is already taking the Premier League by storm.

"With Fabio Gama already here with his family, Michael Vinicius has good company, meaning he will not street much settling into life both in Kumasi and the club."

Vinicius played for Fluminense between 2012 and 2014, moved to Criciuma before returning to Fluminense in 2015.

He went on to feature for Estoril in Portugal during the 2015-16 season and made a comeback to his home country to play for America Mineiro, Resende and Cascavel before heading for Linkoping City in Sweden in 2019.

Last year, he transferred to Japanese third-tier side Grulla Marioka before returning to Sweden to join Vasalunds.

Twenty-three-time champions Kotoko, Ghana's most successful club in the history of the Premier League, are currently fifth on the standings midway through this season's championship.

At continental level, the Porcupine Warriors are two-time winners of the Caf Champions League, ruling over all other clubs in 1970 and 1983.

This term, they were eliminated in the first round of the competition, consequently dropping to the second-tier Caf Confederation Cup, where they were knocked out at the play-off stage.