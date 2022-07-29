Michael Olakigbe: Brentford sign Nigeria-eligible forward from Fulham

The 18-year-old wonderkid will link up with the Bees’ B team after agreeing a four-year deal with the Cottages

Nigeria-eligible wonderkid Michael Olakigbe has signed for Premier League side Brentford, joining on a four-year deal from Fulham.

The 18-year-old forward, who can play as a striker and winger, was born in Nigeria but raised in England and will link up with Brentford’s reserve team as they slowly ease him in.

Olakigbe made 22 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals while providing three assists for Fulham.

The campaign saw Fulham finish sixth in the Under-18 Premier League South as they claimed 46 points from 26 matches.

Olakigbe has been part of the youth setup at Craven Cottage since 2018 as he went on to feature for the club’s Under-18 and Under-23 sides. The former QPR youngster is eligible to play for Nigeria, having featured for England at Under-18 level.

He played for England U18 as they defeated Austria, Wales and Croatia to win the Four Nations tournament last month.

“We are delighted to confirm the signing of Michael Olakigbe from Fulham for an undisclosed fee,” Brentford announced via a statement on their website.

“The 18-year-old winger will work under Neil MacFarlane and his staff as part of Brentford B and he has signed a four-year contract with a Club option of an additional year,” the statement added.

Brentford B team coach Neil MacFarlane is delighted with the signing of Olakigbe who will bring a different dynamic to his squad.

“I think Michael is a fantastic signing for the club,” said MacFarlane.

“He is a winger who can eliminate players with his ability and he has really good pace. He is somebody who will bring goals and assists to the team. He is a really good character and he wants to get better and better so we can’t wait to get working with him at the training ground,” he added.

"As a B Team, we're in a good place, we've added another England youth international and he had a good summer with the Under-18s so he'll come to us full of confidence. It's now about integrating into the group and working with him daily on the training ground to help him to achieve his goals."