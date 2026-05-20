How to buy Mexico vs South Korea tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio Akron information & more

It’s Mexico vs South Korea at the Estadio Akron on June 18, and Guadalajara is going to be buzzing. World Cup 2026 co-hosts, Mexico, can expect fervent support whenever they take to the pitch, and you could be part of the 48,000-strong party by booking match tickets today.

Stadiums were packed to the rafters when Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Huge crowds are expected again this summer, so don’t hang about if you want to see El Tri in action and book those tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the Mexico vs South Korea World Cup match in Zapopan (Guadalajara), including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Mexico vs South Korea World Cup match?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Thu, June 18 Group A: Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets

What is Mexico’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Thu, June 11 Mexico vs South Africa (1pm CST) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Thu, June 18 Mexico vs South Korea (7pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Wed, June 24 Mexico vs Czech Republic (7pm CST) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets

What is South Korea’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (kick-off) Venue Tickets Thu, June 11 South Korea vs Czech Republic (8pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Thu, June 18 South Korea vs Mexico (7pm CST) Estadio Akron (Zapopan, Guadalajara) Tickets Wed, June 24 South Korea vs South Africa (7pm CST) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Monterrey) Tickets

How to buy Mexico vs South Korea World Cup tickets?

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets via the FIFA site since September 2025.

The last official phase of World Cup ticket sales, the Last-Minute Sales Phase, began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament.

Didn't get a ticket in the first phases? Here are all the resale options below:

The official channel is the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets. The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, reopened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

It is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

Third-party sellers, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Mexico vs South Korea World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Official prices have fluctuated throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. The early estimates for group matches that excluded host nations were $75 - $2,735.

Keep tabs on FIFA’s World Cup ticket portals for additional information and on third-party selling sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Mexico vs South Korea head-to-head record

Date Fixture Score Venue Sep 2025 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 2-2 Nashville (USA) Nov 2020 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 3-2 Wiener Neustadt (Austria) Jun 2018 FIFA World Cup: South Korea vs Mexico 1-2 Rostov-on-Don (Russia) Jan 2014 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 4-0 San Antonio (USA) Feb 2006 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 0-1 Los Angeles (USA) Jan 2002 CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs South Korea 2-4 (pens) Pasadena (USA) Jun 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup: South Korea vs Mexico 2-1 Ulsan (South Korea) Jun 1998 FIFA World Cup: South Korea vs Mexico 1-3 Lyon (France) Aug 1989 Marlboro Cup: Mexico vs South Korea 4-2 Los Angeles (USA) Dec 1985 Four Team Tournament: Mexico vs South Korea 2-1 Guadalajara (Mexico) Dec 1985 Friendly: South Korea vs Mexico 1-2 Los Angeles (USA) Feb 1981 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 4-0 Mexico City (Mexico) Feb 1980 Friendly: Mexico vs South Korea 0-1 Los Angeles (USA)

Mexico vs South Korea World Cup prediction

Mexico reached the quarter-final stage when they previously staged the World Cup in both 1970 and 1986 and they’ll be hopeful of progressing to the knockout rounds once again. El Tri will be especially keen to impress on home soil, after bowing out of World Cup 2022 in Qatar during the group stage, the first time they had fallen at the first hurdle since 1978.

A further boost to the Mexican masses, is that their side haven’t lost an international on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Chile in October 2018, that’s an unbeaten run of 22 matches and counting.

Mexico's opponents at the Estadio Akron, South Korea, do have a strong World Cup pedigree. They’ve qualified for each of the past ten tournaments, stretching back to Mexico '86. As they reached the knockout stages in Qatar 2022, they'll now be attempting to get out of their group for successive World Cups for the first time ever.

South Korea's best ever World Cup performance came when they co-hosted the 2002 tournament with Japan. They recorded shock wins against Portugal, Italy and Spain, before their dream run was ended by Germany in the semis.

This will be the third World Cup encounter between Mexico and South Korea. Mexico would run out 3-1 winners at World Cup 1998 in France. Ricardo Pelaez and Luis Arturo Hernandez (twice) netted second half goals to clinch the win after Mexico had gone in at half-time 1-0 down.

Mexico would come out on top again (2-1), when the pair met 20 years later at World Cup 2018. Son Heung-min scored in injury time, but it proved to be just a consolation for South Korea, with earlier goals from Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandez giving Mexico all three group points.

Where is Mexico vs South Korea?

Estadio Akron, formerly known as the Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, is a multipurpose stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara. Since opening in 2010, it’s been the home ground of Liga MX side C.D. Guadalajara.

Aside from football, various other sporting and entertainment events have been staged at the Estadio Akron. The likes of Elton John, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Shakira have all played concerts there and Mexican boxing legend, Canelo Alvarez, fought John Ryder at the stadium in 2023.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Estadio Akron capacity will be 48,000. As well as Mexico vs South Korea, Estadio Akron will stage three other group encounters.