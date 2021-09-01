Messi's No.10 shirt at Barcelona passed down to Ansu Fati

The teenage forward has been handed the jersey that was worn by the Argentine superstar for the majority of his 21-year career at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi's No.10 shirt at Barcelona has officially been passed down to Ansu Fati following the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speculation over whether Barca would retire the No.10 shirt has been raging since Messi's departure at the start of August, with the Spanish giants forced to give up on re-signing the Argentine superstar due to an ongoing financial crisis.

Barca have now announced their decision to keep the jersey in circulation, and teenage forward Ansu has been given the honour of following in the footsteps of Messi, who is now continuing his career in France after joining PSG on a free transfer.

What's been said?

Barca have confirmed the news with a video of Ansu being presented with the shirt on social media, with the caption: "Our new number 10. Made in La Masia. ANSUFATI."

