‘Messi the best in history’ – Eto’o showers praise on PSG star

Former Barcelona and Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o believes Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is the best player in football history.

During his playing days, Eto'o featured with Messi at Camp Nou for five years and they won several honours together, including the Uefa Champions League and La Liga titles, amongst others.

After over two decades at Barcelona, Messi moved to the French capital in August and on Saturday, broke his Ligue 1 duck on his sixth appearance with a goal that sealed PSG's 3-1 victory over Nantes.

The 34-year-old was recently voted by fans as the best player in the 2021 GOAL50 awards which was his fifth recognition for the annual prize and he is also in contention for the Ballon d'Or and the Fifa Best award.

Eto’o, in his review of Messi’s performances at PSG, thinks the Argentina international is improving with his age and he is gradually finding his feet in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad who sit at the top of the league table, 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

"Messi was always a very calm boy, but he also always showed personality," Eto’o told Marca.

"The passing of time changes us all, the difference is that it has improved Messi. I love him, I have not seen anyone like him. For this [reason], I always say that he is the best in history.

"Now he is adapting to his new club [Paris Saint-Germain] and he is doing very well. I recently saw that Leo complained against the referee, I think it was against Peru. He is a boy who does not speak much, who never complains, so if he complained it's because something serious must have happened.

"Leo is like a younger brother to me, I saw him grow up and I love him very much. But if I talk about him as a footballer, I always have to say that for me he is the best in the world."

This season, Messi has scored four goals in nine games for PSG across all competitions and he already helped Argentina qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar with his contribution of six goals in the qualifiers.