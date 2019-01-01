Messi taken off at half-time in first Barcelona start of the season

In his first start of the season, star Lionel Messi was removed at half-time against on Tuesday.

Messi missed Barcelona's first four league matches of the season with a calf problem, before returning for a 30-minute appearance off the bench in the last week against Borussia Dormund.

That was followed by another appearance off the bench, this time with Messi playing the second half of Barcelona's 2-0 defeat in on Saturday against Granada.

The star finally made his first start of the season on Tuesday, but he only lasted 45 minutes and was replaced by Ousmane Dembele at half-time with Barca ahead 2-1.

At times in the first half Messi appeared to be getting treatment on his calf, but it was unclear initially if his substitution was injury related or not.

Dembele himself came on for his first appearance in more than a month, with the French winger having been injured in Barcelona's season-opening defeat to Athletic on August 16.

