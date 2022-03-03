Messi wears eye-catching red leopard outfit as Romeo Beckham meets PSG star & gets signed Neymar shirt

Football supporters are used to seeing Lionel Messi make an eye-catching impression on the field, but the Argentine has shown that he can also cause a stir off it by wearing a garish red leopard print outfit when meeting Romeo Beckham – the son of Manchester United and England legend, David.

The 19-year-old, who is looking to forge a successful playing career for himself in the United States at Fort Lauderdale CF, has been rubbing shoulders with some superstar performers at another of his famous father’s former clubs.

During a visit to Paris, Beckham took the opportunity to grab photos with Messi and Kylian Mbappe, while also landing himself a signed Neymar jersey.

Beckham at Paris Saint-Germain

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi made sure that he stood out from the crowd when catching up with Beckham, with his choice of attire turning a few heads.

Will Beckham become a star himself?

The teenager signed professional terms with Fort Lauderdale in September 2021 and has been turning out for a team affiliated with MLS outfit Inter Miami – a club his dad is co-owner of – ever since.

Article continues below

He is joined in those reserve ranks by Harvey Neville, the son of ex-Manchester United and Everton star Phil, and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father.

Like PSG icon Neymar, he is tied to an endorsement deal with German sportswear brand Puma and spent time in the academy system at Arsenal during his younger years.

Further reading