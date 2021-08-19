Messi & Neymar left out of PSG's squad for Ligue 1 clash with Brest

The Argentine superstar will have to wait a bit longer for his debut with the French giants as he continues to build up his fitness

Goal can confirm that Lionel Messi and Neymar have been left out of Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain squad for their Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Friday.

Pochettino has already privately communicated who will be involved at Stade Francis-Le Ble, with Messi missing the cut due to the fact he is still getting up to speed after his summer holidays.

The Argentine, who joined PSG on a free transfer following his surprise exit from Barcelona at the start of the month, will be joined on the sidelines by ex-Blaugrana teammate Neymar and Leandro Paredes, both of whom have also only just returned to full training.

Messi's debut delayed

PSG supporters will now have to wait a bit longer before seeing Messi in action, with PSG not due back in action again until August 29 away at Reims.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will almost certainly be ready to play a part in that fixture, having already started full training with the rest of the squad, but will likely head off for Argentina duty again thereafter as the first international break of the season comes into effect.

Messi, who helped his country win the Copa America in July, originally agreed to sign a new contract at Barca after becoming a free agent, but they were forced to announce his departure after a trophy-laden 21-year career at Camp Nou due to their ongoing financial struggles.

The 34-year-old was then snapped up by PSG on a two-year contract, and he will be expected to help them fight for silverware on both domestic and European fronts when he returns to full fitness.

Who has made PSG's latest squad?

Goal understands that Pochettino will name a similar squad to the one for PSG's 4-2 victory over Strasbourg last weekend, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Archaf Hakimi all set to feature again.

However, the Parisian outfit will be even stronger this time around as Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos come back into the fold, and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in line for his first appearance since joining the club ahead of Keylor Navas.

PSG can go three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a second successive win as Pochettino seeks to bring the title back to Parc des Princes following their surprise loss in last season's title race to Lille.

