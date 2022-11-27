Messi MLS bound? Inter Miami close to sealing record-breaking deal for PSG & Argentina superstar

Inter Miami are close to sealing a record-breaking deal to bring Lionel Messi to MLS at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, per The Times.

Inter Miami close in on deal for Messi

Set to be highest-paid player in MLS history

Miami also targeting Fabregas and Suarez

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Messi's current contract with PSG ends in the summer of 2023 and there is much speculation about what his next move may be, including a possible return to Barcelona. However, it looks like Messi could be MLS bound, with The Times reporting that Messi is close to agreeing a record-breaking deal to take him to Inter Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal would see him become the highest-paid player in the league's history, with Messi set to surpass the $8.15 million a year contract that ex-Stoke attacker Xherdan Shaqiri signed with Chicago Fire. His arrival in America would mark another significant step forward for MLS as they continue to try and establish a standing among the best leagues in the world.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Times have reported that a deal may be made easier as the Florida-based outfit also look to sign Messi's long-term friends Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez. Both players worked alongside Messi during his time at Barcelona.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? As expected Messi is playing a huge part in Argentina's hunt for World Cup success. On Saturday, he scored the vitally important opener as La Albiceleste beat Mexico 2-0 to keep their hopes of progressing from Group C alive. A crunch match against Poland is on the horizon, with Argentina and Messi knowing that a win will see them advance to the knockout stages.