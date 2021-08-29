Messi, Mbappe & Neymar all named in PSG squad for Reims clash
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their clash with Reims on Sunday.
The three men could line up for the first time together when PSG arrive at Stade Auguste Delaune for their fourth Ligue 1 fixture of the 2021-22 campaign.
Messi is set to make his first appearance since joining the club on a free transfer, while Mbappe has returned despite mounting speculation over a potential move to Real Madrid and Neymar is back after an extended summer holiday.
