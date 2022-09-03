Messi & Mbappe click again! PSG ease to victory over 10-man Nantes to maintain unbeaten record

- Fabio sent off for Nantes just after Mbappe made it 1-0
- Messi & Mbappe combined again in second half
- PSG have momentum ahead of Juventus clash
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe got PSG off to strong start with a fine finish inside 18 minutes, and Fabio's red card meant Nantes had little hope of mounting a comeback. Second-half goals from Mbappe and Nuno Mendes padded the scoreline.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was extremely comfortable for the visitors and they barely got out of second gear as they continued their unbeaten start to the season. PSG already have a goal difference of +20, positioning themselves as odds-on favourites for the title once again.
ALL EYES ON: Neymar was surprisingly left on the bench amid a sizzling start to the campaign. However, the Brazilian almost managed to get in on the act as a second-half substitute, slamming a shot against the post when he should have scored. Fortunately for him, Nuno Mendes was there to mop up the rebound.
MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT:
Neymar being on the bench did not go down well with many...
The first half was as straightforward as it gets for PSG.
And the second half was a stroll in the park too, thanks in part to Messi.
He can't carry on like this, can he?
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's side will look to carry their fine domestic form into Europe on Tuesday, when they kick off their Champions League group-stage campaign against Juventus.