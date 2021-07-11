‘Kindly don’t kill GOATS today’ – Africa reacts after Messi & Argentina's Copa America triumph
Last Updated
Getty Images
Africans have taken to social media to celebrate with Lionel Messi after he finally laid his hands on a senior international trophy with Argentina following a 1-0 Copa America win against Brazil in Saturday's final.
It was Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria who scored in the first half after confusion in Brazil's defence allowed him to beat Ederson in goal, and it turned out to be the game-winner.
The win finally saw Messi - who finished the tournament level with Colombia's Luis Diaz with the most goals (four) - get a hand on an international trophy after four defeats in major finals.
Editors' Picks
- Hertha Berlin coach Pal Dardai working to get Kevin-Prince Boateng fit
- Euro 2020 win with Italy could make Jorginho unlikely Ballon d'Or contender
- Baba Rahman opens up on Chelsea experience and why he does not regret his transfer
- England's unlikely hero? Pickford can prove doubters wrong once and for all with Euro 2020 glory
Below is how Africans reacted on Twitter to celebrate Messi’s success.