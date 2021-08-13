The experienced Brazilian defender has become a free agent this summer, with an opportunity to return to France turned down

David Luiz remains a free agent after leaving Arsenal, with the Brazilian defender admitting to snubbing interest from Ligue 1 because "Lionel Messi is a nightmare" and it is "better not to play against him".

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner has made his way to France this summer, with an all-time great linking up with Paris Saint-Germain after seeing an iconic spell at Barcelona brought to a close.

Luiz has previously spent time at Parc des Princes, but he is in no rush to face them in 2021-22 and will continue to wait on enticing offers before committing to the next chapter in his career.

Quizzed by the Daily Mail on his decision not to head back to Ligue 1, Luiz has said: "Messi is a nightmare, it is better not to play against him!"

An experienced 34-year-old centre-half finds himself without a club as new seasons open up around the world.

He had spent the last two years with Arsenal, taking in 73 appearances, but it was revealed in May that he would not be signing a new contract.

Luiz claims that decision was partly driven by his own ambition, with the enigmatic South American suggesting that plans in north London do not match his own.

He added: "Both of us decided to split.

"I came for two years and the aim was to win something, which I did (the FA Cup and Community Shield).

"Now, I think the club has a different project for the long term. They have different ideas. My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible."

While Luiz looks to find another trophy-chasing employer, he is keeping a close eye on events at former clubs.

He previously tasted Premier League and Champions League glory while with Chelsea and has seen the Blues invest heavily this summer on £98 million ($135m) frontman Romelu Lukaku.

Luiz was at Stamford Bridge when the burly Belgian striker was first signed back in 2011 and believes he will prove to be a shrewd addition the second time around.

He said of a proven performer: "Romelu deserves this move.

"I remember the day he missed the deciding penalty against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup (in 2013) and he was so sad, just a young boy.

"But he is not a kid now, he is a real man. I think he will prove to be amazing for Chelsea."

