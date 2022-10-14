Messi injury: PSG boss Galtier provides update on Argentine's fitness ahead of Classique against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier has hinted that Lionel Messi will be fit to feature in the derby match against Marseille on Sunday.

Messi struggling with calf injury

Argentine back in training on Friday

Galtier believes he will be fit

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi missed the recent matches against Reims and Benfica in Ligue 1 and the Champions League respectively because of a calf injury. The French champions hope to have him fit for Le Classique against rivals Marseille on Sunday and Galtier is optimistic about his condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leo trained this morning, normally with the group," he told reporters. "He did the whole session and then we will wait to see how he reacts to the session. And tomorrow morning, we will wait to see how he reacts to the session tomorrow. But at the moment I'm talking to you: yes, [I can count on Messi]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been a crucial player for Galtier's team this season, scoring eight goals and registering as many assists in 13 matches in all competitions. His displays represent a return to form following an occasionally challenging first year in Paris.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions hope to protect their lead at the top of the table by beating their fierce rivals at Parc des Princes on Sunday. Galtier's men are currently top of the table and three points clear of Sunday's opponents.