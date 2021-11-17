Messi & Iniesta Barcelona returns not ruled out by president Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he is not ruling out the possibility of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta returning to the club.

A new era is currently being ushered in at Camp Nou under Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman in the dugout following the team's poor start to the season.

The Barca legend has already set about stamping his own mark on the squad by bringing back his former team-mate Dani Alves, and Joan Laporta is leaving the door open for two more special homecomings.

Messi saw his 21-year stay at the club end in the summer before he joined Paris Saint-Germain, while Iniesta is currently on the books of J-League outfit Vissel Kobe.

Laporta can envisage the pair following Alves back to Camp Nou at some stage, as he told the media at the right-back's official presentation: “I don’t rule anything out. It happened with Dani - age is [just] a number. They’re two great players.

"I can’t predict what will happen tomorrow, they’re still playing and contracted to other clubs.

"You never know what happens in life."

Could Messi return to Barca?

Messi has endured a slow start to life at PSG following a short pre-season, with fitness issues restricting him to just eight appearances for the French giants so far.

The 34-year-old admitted that he still holds Barca close to his heart in an interview last month, while also revealing that he would like to return in some capacity when his contract at Parc des Princes expires.

"I always said that I would love to be able to help the club," Messi told Sport. "If there is a possibility, I would like to contribute again in what I can because it is the club that I love and I would love for it to continue to be good, to continue growing and to continue being one of the best in the world."

What about Iniesta?

Iniesta, who played for Barca between 2002 and 2018, also discussed the possibility of retracing his steps after Xavi was handed the managerial reins.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, I would love in some moment of my life to return to Barca. I don’t know in what capacity,” said the Spaniard.

“To return to Barca, to my home, to be able to continue helping in one way or another, but nobody knows the future."

