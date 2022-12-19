‘We did it!’ - Messi pens emotional message to Argentina after thrilling World Cup final win over France

Lionel Messi has posted an emotional message to his fellow Argentines after helping to inspire a thrilling victory over France in the World Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having waited his entire career to capture the biggest prize in football, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner finally emulated the efforts of Diego Maradona from 1986 when savouring global glory at Qatar 2022. He hoisted the World Cup aloft as captain of his country, after netting twice in a 3-3 draw with Les Bleus across 120 minutes and then again in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout.

WHAT THEY SAID: Messi said on Instagram: "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines... We did it! Go Argentina! we are seeing each other very soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi sent more records tumbling when helping Argentina to conquer the world, becoming the first man to net in every round of a 32-team World Cup while also claiming a history-making second Golden Ball.

WHAT NEXT? Messi had stated prior to the final that said fixture could be his last for Argentina but, with 172 caps and 98 international goals to his name, the iconic 35-year-old has said that he now intends to “continue playing as a champion”.