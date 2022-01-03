Messi gets Covid-19: Argentine DJ denies infecting PSG star after being labelled 'murderer'

Argentine DJ Fer Palacio has denied accusations he infected Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi with Covid-19 after being labelled a "murderer" on social media.

PSG have confirmed Messi is one of four first-team players to have tested positive for coronavirus during the Christmas break, with the 34-year-old forced to extend his stay in his native Rosario as he follows self-isolation protocols.

Messi attended a number of parties in Argentina over the festive period, including a New Year's Eve bash at which he invited Palacio to perform.

What has been said?

Palacio posted a picture on Instagram posing with Messi at the party last week, with the caption: "I got the greatest to dance. Thanks to all the Messi family for the invitation."

The 31-year-old has been subjected to abusive messages online following Messi's positive Covid-19 test, with it suggested he is the man responsible for the PSG forward's diagnosis.

Palacio has come out to set the record straight while also providing video evidence of his own negative Covid-19 test.

"I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19," he said on Instagram. "They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me 'murderer.'

"I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay and I do not have Covid-19."

How long will Messi be out for?

Messi will have to complete his period in quarantine and post a negative test before being cleared to return to France.

As a result, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been ruled out of PSG's Coupe de France round of 32 clash with Vannes on Monday night.

Messi may also be unavailable for the Ligue 1 leaders' trip to Lyon on January 9, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino saying in his latest press conference: "I don't know if he will be there against Lyon. He will come back from Argentina when he is negative."

