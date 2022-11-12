'Like Messi' - Bayern Munich record-setter Musiala compared to Argentina legend after reaching 100 appearances

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has been compared to Lionel Messi by Germany legend Lothar Matthaus after he broke a club record against Schalke.

WHAT HAPPENED? At the age of 19 years and 259 days, Musiala became the youngest player to make 100 appearances for the German giants when he featured in the Bundesliga clash against Schalke on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Matthaus sang his praises on Sky after the game, comparing him to the Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain icon. "That's like Messi. That's Hollywood. He must never leave Bayern," he said. "He always has to play. His value is a quarter of a billion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala was vital in the win in Gelsenkirchen by setting up both of his team's goals. He now has nine goals and six assists in the German top-flight.

DID YOU KNOW? No German player from has been directly involved in as many goals in all competitions this season as Jamal Musiala (20).

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Musiala will now turn his attention to the World Cup, with Germany's campaign beginning against Japan on November 23.