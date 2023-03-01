Revealed: The personal message Cristiano Ronaldo sent Sadio Mane after his transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool

- Mane left Liverpool in summer 2022
- Completed move to Bayern Munich
- Ronaldo congratulated him on transfer
WHAT HAPPENED? Mane ended his six-year stay at Liverpool to move to Bayern last summer in a deal worth €41 million (£35m/$43m). The Senegal international says he met former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after sealing his transfer to Germany, and was told by the Portugal international that he had made a great career move.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: 'A great club. This is a great step for you,'" he told SportBild. "That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the Champions League prove that."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane began life in Bayern strongly, scoring six times and contributing three assists before suffering a serious a leg injury in November that forced him to undergo surgery and miss World Cup 2022. The Senegal international made his long-awaited comeback from injury as a substitute in Bayern's 3-0 win over Union Berlin last time out.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGetty ImagesGetty Images
DID YOU KNOW? Bayern are the first team from Europe's big-five leagues to score 100 competitive goals this season.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo is back in action with Al-Nassr on Friday against Al-Batin, while Mane will be hoping to be involved again when Bayern face Stuttgart on Saturday.