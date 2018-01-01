Merson urges Crystal Palace to sign Defoe over Tammy to replace Ayew & Co.

The former midfielder-turned-pundit believes the Eagles need to sign the English striker to solve their goalscoring issues in the league

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson wants Crystal Palace to sign Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe in the upcoming transfer window and not Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham.

Roy Hodgson's men are struggling to find the target this season, totalling just 14 goals so far after 17 games, with strikers Jordan Ayew, Alexander Sorloth and injured Christian Benteke yet to break their duck this term.

"Defoe and Abraham are better than what Crystal Palace have currently," Merson told Sky Sports TV.

"However, I would probably go the Defoe route more than the Abraham route. They need to score goals, Defoe is a goalscorer. Defoe is proven and you need him for this season because they can help them than Ayew, Sorloth and the rest.

"Abraham, I think as the years go on will get better and better. But, you don't want to get someone who is going to take a while to get used to the Premier League. He didn't really score a lot of goals for Swansea when they were in the Premier League," he added.

Ayew joined Palace on loan from Swansea City in August until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.

Palace will face Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.