Merseyside Police investigating offensive tweets made to Everton players after Liverpool clash

Richarlison and Jordan Pickford were targeted after controversial tackles led to injuries for two key players

Merseyside Police are investigating a series of offensive tweets aimed at stars Jordan Pickford and Richarlison following Saturday's contentious clash with .

The two rivals met at Goodison Park on Sunday with the match finishing as a 2-2 draw with the Toffees seeing goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Michael Keane while the Reds benefitted from strikes from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Sunday's match was filled with controversy, though, with two Liverpool stars going off injured before a questionable VAR ruling saw them denied a late winner.

goalkeeper Pickford was criticised for his part in injuring Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk, with the Dutch star now out for several months due to an ACL injury caused by a tackle from the England No. 1.

Richarlison, meanwhile, came under fire for a tackle that earned him a straight red card, injuring Liverpool summer signing Thiago Alcantara in the process.

The Brazilian star has since apologised for the tackle, saying the foul was not meant to be malicious and was instead a case of "sheer over-dedication".

In the hours after the game, both Richarlison and Pickford were targeted on social media, with the Merseyside Police confirming that there would be a full investigation into the abuse.

A spokesperson for the police told the BBC on Monday: "We are currently investigating a number of offensive Tweets made in relation to two Everton footballers.

"The language used in the Tweets is totally unacceptable and we are taking the reports extremely seriously.

"Those who use the internet to target others, and who commit criminal offences such as making threats or committing a hate crime in doing so, are not beyond the law.

"Detectives are making enquiries to identify the individuals who posted the Tweets and where we identify offences we will take action to bring those responsible to justice."

The FA has confirmed that Pickford would face no retroactive punishment for his role in Van Dijk's injury, while Richarlison will serve a three-match ban against , Newcastle and .

Everton currently sit atop the Premier League, having earned 13 points through the first five Premier League matches of the campaign in Carlo Ancelotti's first full season in charge.