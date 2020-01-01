African All Stars

Merry Christmas: Gyan and Boateng join in as Ghana stars celebrate with family photos and warm messages

Football superstars from the west African country have made their presence felt on social media on Christmas day

Ghanaian players have definitely not been left out of the Christmas festivities.

As Christians all over the world celebrate the holy day, Ghanaian footballers have taken to social media to send well-wishes and messages of love.

"May our hearts and homes be filled with all the joys & blessings of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas!" Black Stars and Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah posted.

Amiens centre-back Nicholas Opoku, like Gyan and Boateng, kept it simple with his post which reads "Merry Christmas and season's greetings to all."

While France-born Strasbourg player Alexander Djiku decided to give away a signed Ghana jersey in the Christmas spirit following his international debut in October. Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah wrote "Merry Christmas to you all. +3 points".

Below are additional posts from Ghanaian footballers:

