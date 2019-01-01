Mensah's recommendations for Ghana ahead of 2019 Afcon

The centre-back shares his thoughts on the measures to put in place for the Black Stars to annex the continental title in Egypt

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah believes with a holistic plan, the Black Stars could win the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt come July.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

“It’s a broad thing, it’s not just players but everything starting from preparation to training camp and a lot [more]," Columbus Crew ace Mensah told GhanaWeb.

"We have a lot to do, we have a lot of ground to cover to be able to be saying that we're ready to win something.

“Being ready isn’t just a day or two thing; it’s a process that we have to keep going on and on.

"So we're just going to work hard with our clubs so that when the time comes, we can join the team.

“Its not always about talent; it’s about discipline, preparation, management and so on. We have to go together as a team."

With a match to spare, Ghana have already secured qualification for the tournament, which is set to run between June 15 and July 13.