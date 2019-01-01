Mensah's late strike wins three points for Kayserispor in Turkish Super Lig

The 24-year-old played a crucial role to help The Anatolian Star to victory on Sunday

Ghana international Bernard Mensah was on target as Kayserispor handed Goztepe a 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The midfielder's late effort sealed three points for the home side at Kadir Has Stadium.

It was his third league goal of the campaign, the match his 20th involving 19 starts.

Interestingly, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock on the day as Deniz Turuc set up Tjaronn Chery for the first goal of the game in the 14th minute.

Goztepe held on to the lead until the 83rd minute when Kayserispor found a way back into the game.

Once again, Turuc was involved in the goal, but this time around, he sent the ball into his own net to make the score 1-1.

When all looked headed for the sharing of spoils, Mensah won it all for The Anatolian Star, putting the ball at the back of the net on the assist of Chery two minutes to full-time.

The three points have moved Kayserispor to 11th on the league table, two places above Goztepe.

Mensah's compatriot and club-mate Asamoah Gyan missed the game due to fitness concerns.

Lumor Agbenyenu, another compatriot but on the books of Goztepe, was substituted after half-time due to injury.

Mensah is at Kayserispor on loan from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

