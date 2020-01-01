Mensah inspires Asante Kotoko to Premier League win over Karela United

The Porcupine Warriors have made it two wins on the spin thanks to Friday's early strike in Tarkwa

William Opoku Mensah marked Ghanaian Independence Day with a second-minute strike to secure a 1-0 triumph over Karela United at Tarkwa's Akoon Park in the Premier League on Friday.

The win takes the Porcupine Warriors top of the Ghana Premier League table, although , and Berekum , each one point adrift of Kotoko, are still to play in matchday 13 this weekend.

Karela, meanwhile, sit second-from-bottom on the league table.

Kotoko's big moment came in the second minute when Mensah received a through pass inside the penalty box from Emmanuel Gyamfi and slotted the ball into the net.

It was the Porcupine Warriors' second straight win after a 3-1 home triumph over Bechem United.

Maxwell Konadu's outfit return to action against Elmina Sharks in matchweek 14.

Elsewhere, Legon Cities host Wafa in Friday's late kick-off fixture, the second and last game of the day.

