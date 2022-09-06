The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga has had an error-prone campaign in the top-flight having conceded nine goals already from six matches

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has received support from a section of fans after he hinted he might bench goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager confirmed on Monday the 27-year-old Spaniard was "absolutely ready to play" for the Stamford Bridge side following Mendy's error-prone start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Ahead of their Uefa Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, Tuchel said: “Yeah, he [Kepa] tried [to leave]. He tried, he checked his options, which we were aware of. They were not satisfying for him, for us. So he stayed.

"I’m very happy about that. I was always very clear, directly to him that I’d love him to stay. And in my point of view, he's absolutely ready to play."

The 30-year-old Mendy, who signed for Chelsea from Rennes in 2020, has been the preferred number one for Tuchel but he has already shipped in nine goals from six matches in the Premier League this season.

The worst fixture for the Senegal international was away to Leeds United at Elland Road when his mistake allowed the Lilywhites to take the lead and they went on to win 3-0. He was at fault again as Chelsea rallied to defeat West Ham United 2-1 at the Bridge.

Tuchel has received the backing of supporters, who feel it is time for the Lion of Teranga to warm the bench and give way for Kepa to take up the role.

"Thomas Tuchel did well last weekend by keeping the likes of [Kai Havertz] and Ben [Chilwell] on the bench and last week it produced a result i.e. both scored," Chukwuemeka Mbagwu opened the debate on Facebook.

He added: "In fact, Chilwell had a hand in both goals. It is now time to extend same to the goalkeeping department. Mendy needs to benched at least once for Kepa to man the post. If Mendy believes he is untouchable, he will remain complacent."

Mbagwu sentiments were echoed by Anthony, who said: "Correct my brother," while responding to Mbagwu's opinion, adding: "I have said it Mendy should be benched for some time so he can know himself because his errors are getting out of hand. Give Kepa a chance."

Chima Emma Chima also supported the possible decision to bench Mendy: "Mendy's errors are getting out of hand on each matchday, better bench him now to get back his senses," he said adding: "Kepa need some games, please."

"Good one. Kepa deserve to be given a chance to prove himself," said Mohammad Mohammad Jr. while Mustapha Faroscotta Fofanah described it as the best decision for the club by saying: "Best decision for the club, the reason of having an option is to measure performance."

He added: "At the early stage Kepa was number one and later performance rate dropped to the lowest, then Mendy was introduced and performed well, now Mendy is not doing better it is the best decision to sideline him for a while and let Kepa prove himself."

Meanwhile, this particular fan believes benching Mendy will not solve Chelsea's current problems of conceding goals, insisting they are currently missing the injured N'Golo Kante.

"Great mistake our midfield without Kante is a total mess don't blame Mendy," said Bonface Kebaso.

While Vincent Brian disagreed with Tuchel: "Mendy is just having his worst start and it does not mean he is a bad goalkeeper," he said, adding: "He needs to keep his spot and will soon regain his form, changing him will not change anything."

Chelsea are in Group E of the Champions League alongside Zagreb, AC Milan, RB Salzburg and their opening fixture against the Croatian outfit will be staged at Stadion Maksimir.