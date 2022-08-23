Mendy’s worrying Chelsea slump makes reported contract talks odd

The Senegal star’s drop-off has resurrected questions over the Blues’ goalkeeping issues that plagued the club two years ago

The last thing Chelsea wanted was the return of old issues when they believed it was far behind them.

Describing it as a ghost from the past may be hyperbole, but it will not be out of place for supporters of the club to be fearful after yet another high-profile Edouard Mendy error began the Blues’ collapse in the eventual 3-0 defeat by Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a decent start at Elland Road, Thomas Tuchel’s team were unable to recover from Mendy dallying in possession and getting caught by Brenden Aaronson after 33 minutes, losing their heads and shape as a tireless Leeds grew in strength.

The eight-game unbeaten run they had over the Whites is no more, and even more worrying when a post-mortem is conducted this week is the concerning situation with old issues seemingly reappearing.

Tuchel’s team conceded yet another set-piece goal — an alarming bugbear under erstwhile head coach Frank Lampard and a situation that cost them Tottenham Hotspur’s equaliser in gameweek two’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge — but Mendy’s error is perhaps the greater concern.

The Senegal custodian’s arrival in the summer of 2020 had seemingly solved the club’s Kepa Arrizabalaga bother following the Spaniard’s confidence plummeting after a disastrous 2019-20 campaign between the sticks under Lampard.

After a near gaffe with the ball at his feet against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2020 and some ropey incidents coming off his line, the erstwhile Stade Rennais goalie grew in stature, proving to be a key figure in their Champions League-winning run.

His saves in the semi-final success over Real Madrid were beyond compare, with a couple of fine stops thwarting Karim Benzema at Stamford Bridge before goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount sealed the West London club’s progress to a third European Cup decider.

By contrast, the 30-year-old was largely culpable in Los Blancos’ success at the Bridge in last season’s quarter-finals, about a year removed from his heroics in the preceding year’s semis.

Seconds into the second half, Mendy gifted Benzema possession just inside his half, a long way away from his goal for the Frenchman to make it 3-1 to the La Liga giants.

Having been error-free and at his shot-stopping best against the same opponents around a year earlier, the Chelsea goalkeeper’s showing across both games in 2021-22 demonstrated a player effectively not playing at the same level.

The growing consensus presumes Mendy’s drop-off could be traced to the weeks following Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations in February, but the errors and tentativeness in possession have become frequent since Chelsea’s defeat by West Ham United in December.

Jarrod Bowen closed down the hesitant Blues man who panicked and conceded a penalty from which the Hammers equalised at the London Stadium. The Teranga Lion’s afternoon worsened later when Arthur Masuaku fortuitously beat him with what seemed intended to be a cross to claim a 3-2 win for the home side in the 87th minute.

Having said that, despite the glaring gaffes in possession — evident in Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat by Brentford, the aforementioned loss at the hands of Real and Sunday’s avoidable slip up at Leeds — the custodian’s strong performance in both domestic cup final defeats by Liverpool still affirmed his shot-stopping quality.

The blunders in possession, though, and an unwillingness to come off his line and dominate his area have been bothersome and caused unease. A 4-0 pre-season loss against London rivals Arsenal in pre-season further exacerbated supporters’ apprehension about Mendy and yet another howler at Elland Road has added fuel to the fire.

Thus, you question why a contract extension is seemingly in the works.

Admittedly, there is a logic to Mendy’s desire for an extension on increased terms; he is one of the lowest earners in the first team at Stamford Bridge and his stock has undoubtedly risen in the sport since he signed for the club two years back.

Indeed, apart from the Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations success, there has been a slew of individual honours as well; notably named 2021-22 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season, Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper and Best Goalkeeper at Afcon.

Be that as it may, for a club that has looked intent on ridding itself of high earners who are not justifying their huge salaries since the new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, completed its takeover, they face a risk of rewarding a non-performing player only to struggle to move him on if this ongoing decline continues unabated.

The aforementioned challenge of unwanted players not finding interested parties keen on taking on those wages deemed astronomical has been a bugbear for the Blues in the last few years, with the club often resorting to loan deals rather than outright sales for players considered surplus to requirements.

Surely, there is no rationale for offering Mendy — whose current deal runs out in 2025 — improved terms at a time when his performances do not merit a rise that could ultimately come back to bite Chelsea in the back.

The Blues’ new owners seem intent on doing things differently from the old regime and have so far jettisoned Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, high-earning forwards who contributed little in the attacking third, winning them some goodwill.

How they handle Mendy’s situation will indeed be worth monitoring.