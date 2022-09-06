Why did Chelsea drop Mendy for Kepa? Tuchel says struggling goalkeeper injured vs Dinamo Zagreb

Thomas Tuchel has dropped Edouard Mendy for Chelsea's Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb, with Kepa Arrizabalaga starting instead.

  • No. 1 goalkeeper in poor form
  • Kepa given chance to shine
  • Tuchel says Mendy hurt - but still on bench

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Tuchel defending Mendy to the media over the weekend, he has started Kepa on Tuesday to ignite further speculation of a goalkeeper controversy. He said the move was injury related but also admitted Mendy needed a break amid poor form. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, will make his Blues debut following his deadline-day move from Barcelona.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kepa gets his first action of the season, and he has a chance to show Tuchel he deserves to be the starter. Aubameyang will be playing with a protective mask after suffering a jaw injury during a home invasion recently.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He was a bit unlucky in the last games and on top of this Edou has problems with the patella tendon in his knee so he not 100% fit at the moment so we took the chance to give him a break and give Kepa the confidence for this game," Tuchel told BT Sport.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE VERDICT:

Auba is back!

Some sarcasm after the Mendy-Bowen incident...

Kepa's turn!

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Tuchel will be hoping his side get off to a strong start in Europe on Tuesday night ahead of their return to Premier League action against Fulham on Saturday.

