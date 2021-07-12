Mendy and Ziyech begin 2021-22 pre-season training with Chelsea

The African stars are back with the Blues as Thomas Tuchel’s men start their preparations for next season

Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech have started training with Chelsea ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Senegal and Morocco internationals were part of the Blues’ 28 players involved at the squad’s Surrey training base on Monday afternoon.

The duo joined the likes of Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Marcos Alonso and Tino Anjorin who all reported on Friday.

Others present were returning loanees such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta, Conor Gallagher, Cote d’Ivoire prospect Marc Guehi, former England youth international of Sierra Leonean background Trevoh Chalobah as well as Armando Broja.

Former France youth international of Senegalese descent, Malang Sarr returned to the Stamford Bridge giants after an impressive showing with Ligue 1 outfit Nice in the 2020-21 campaign.

Mendy was signed from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s game.

Mendy proved to be one of the bargain signings, making crucial saves for the Londoners who won the Champions League as well as finished fourth in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Having featured in the Champions League competition’s final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, the 29-year-old became the first African keeper to play in the final since Bruce Grobbelaar in 1985.

Ex-Nigeria international Ike Shorunmu stated that his rapid development in England has seen him become Chelsea's no. 1 goalkeeper.

“Goalkeepers might not have the pressure but sometimes, it depends on their form. That department is very important,” he told Goal.

“Mendy is improving in every game, right now everybody can see he has the abilities to be the no. 1 for Chelsea. He is doing well and he is good in one-on-one and with aerial balls.”

For 28-year-old Ziyech, he joined the Londoners on February 14, 2020, for a fee of €40 million from Dutch top-flight side Ajax.

Article continues below

In his maiden campaign, he scored two goals in 23 league games. Although he has been linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan, his future is expected to be settled in the coming days.

Tuchel’s team will take on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur before squaring up against La Liga side Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup game scheduled for August 11 at Belfast’s Windsor Park.

Three days later, they will begin their English top-flight campaign against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.