Meite to the rescue for Reading while Troost-Ekong’s Watford extend Championship winning run

The Super Eagles centre-back helped the Hornets keep a clean sheet in Saturday's home victory which boosted their push for Premier League promotion

Ivory Coast forward Yakou Meite scored his third consecutive goal in the Championship to salvage a 1-1 draw for Reading against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

After rescuing a point for the Royals against Nottingham Forest last Saturday, Meite ensured Veljko Paunovic's side avoided another defeat at the Madejski Stadium following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Birmingham City.

Lyndon Dykes put QPR ahead on the stroke of half-time but the Ivorian forward did not waste them to put Reading on level terms after the restart of the encounter.

Meite finished off an Andrew Rinomhota's assist in the 57th minute to take his tally to eight goals after 28 matches this season.

Also in action were Nigeria’s Ovie Ejaria, Michael Olise and Guinea-Bissau’s Alfa Semedo while Senegal goalkeeper Timothy Dieng and Sierra Leone midfielder Osman Kakay featured for QPR.

Despite settling to share the spoils on Saturday, Reading remain sixth in the Championship table having picked up 62 points in 28 matches.

Elsewhere at Vicarage Road, Nigeria duo William Troost-Ekong and Isaac Success played significant roles in Watford's 3-0 hammering of Birmingham City.

Goals from Ken Sema, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray secured maximum points for the Hornets which stretched their winning run to five games in the English second division.

Troost-Ekong was a dominant force in Watford's defence with three completed tackles and three clearances made in the 90 minutes. Success, however, received a yellow card in the 44th minute and he managed a shot on target before he was replaced in the 57th minute.

Senegal star Ismaila Sarr did not recover in time for the game but Morocco duo Achraf Lazaar and Adam Masina were on parade for the Hornets while Angola's Jeremie Bela featured for Birmingham City.

Watford are second in the Championship table and the victory saw them trail leaders Norwich City by eight points after gathering 75 points from 38 matches.

Reading's Meite, unfortunately, has been snubbed by Patrice Beaumelle for Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger and Ethiopia but Watford's Troost-Ekong will be expected to join Nigeria for their final qualifying games against Benin and Lesotho.