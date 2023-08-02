USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA legend Sue Bird gave an inside look at their swanky New York apartment.

Rapinoe's new house in New York

Will live with partner and WNBA legend Bird

USWNT face Sweden in World Cup round of 16

WHAT HAPPENED? Rapinoe and her partner Bird are all set to start a new chapter in their lives at their new swish home in New York. The couple's house has been featured in style magazine Elle Decor's latest edition, in which they open up the doors to their house.

After purchasing the property in 2021, Rapinoe got in touch with furniture designer Mark Grattan who designed the interiors of the house. It is a 1,650-square foot, two-bedroom apartment that has a great view of New York City and a stunning roof-top terrace. It also has a specially designed open-plan kitchen with Brazilian quartzite on the countertops.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Article continues below

THE GOSSIP: Rapinoe is currently in New Zealand as part of the USWNT squad at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Right before the tournament started, the 38-year-old star announced that she would retire from professional football at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAPINOE? The veteran star could be next seen in action when USWNT take on Sweden in a round of 16 clash at the Women's World Cup on August 6.