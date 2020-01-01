MediaCom Sport & Entertainment signs Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr

The sport and entertainment outfit has signed a long-term commercial administration pact with the 19-year-old Real Madrid star

and sensation Vinicius Jr has signed a long-term commercial management agreement with MediaCom Sport & Entertainment, the talent division of MediaCom, a WPP company.

The agreement will see the agency representing the young star in all commercial and marketing activities, working closely with Vinicius Jr and his management team to develop and grow his personal brand.

Vinicius Jr is considered one of the most exciting young players in the world who has been referred to as ‘the pearl of Brazil’s football’, having transferred from Flamengo to Real Madrid on his 18th birthday, when he became the most expensive young player in the world.

The agency has been established for 10 years and during this time has worked with some of the biggest stars in world sport including Vinicius Jr’s countryman, Pele as well as World Cup winner, Mesut Ozil, cricket legend Brian Lara and women’s football star, Eniola Aluko.

Commenting on the partnership, Misha Sher, VP of MediaCom Sport & Entertainment said: “Never before have athletes had such an incredible opportunity to transcend their sport and develop a strong, personal brand that’s relevant in culture.

“Vinicius is one of the most exciting young athletes on the planet and we’re privileged to have the opportunity to help shape his journey.

“As a global agency network we’ve been involved in the growth of some of the most iconic brands in the world and we will deploy these diverse capabilities to support Vini.”

Frederico Pena, Vinicius Jr’s agent, said: “Our aim is to provide Vinicius with the best support he can get on and off the pitch. Partnering with WPP provides him with access to the best marketing, tech, media and commercial capabilities that are required to build a relevant personal brand that is elevated in culture.

“Our ambition is to grow Vini’s enterprise value, so we are very excited by the possibilities that a partnership like this one opens up to him.”